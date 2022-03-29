Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

