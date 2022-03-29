Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,897,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $75.60 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

