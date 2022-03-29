NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,977,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NUGN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,177. NuGene International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
NuGene International Company Profile (Get Rating)
