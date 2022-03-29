NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,977,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NUGN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,177. NuGene International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, sales, and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

