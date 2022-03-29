Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE JPS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 482,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,545. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,731,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after buying an additional 634,805 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 619,145 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 523,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 272,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240,213 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.