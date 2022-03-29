Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the February 28th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE JPS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. 482,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,545. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
