Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the February 28th total of 275,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:NAD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 883,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,744. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
