Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 85.6% in March

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 114,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,971. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

