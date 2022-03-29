O3Swap (O3) Tops One Day Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.05 or 0.07125221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,516.84 or 1.00048207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054856 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

