Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $243.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.94.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

