Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 22,411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after buying an additional 515,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.47.

ODFL stock opened at $315.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

