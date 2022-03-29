OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 379 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

PHG stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

