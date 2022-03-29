OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lennar were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $79.52 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

