OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $312,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $312.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.