OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after buying an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $330,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.