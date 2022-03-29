OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 216 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Polaris were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Polaris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,251,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Polaris by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 25.5% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

