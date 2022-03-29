ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,750.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ON24 by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.