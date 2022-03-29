Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.80. 66,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $352.24 million, a P/E ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 10.9% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ooma by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.