Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPRO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 582,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

