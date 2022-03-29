Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Orezone Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 29,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
About Orezone Gold (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orezone Gold (ORZCF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.