Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Update

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Orezone Gold stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. 29,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

