Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stake Lessened by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

