Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF remained flat at $$22.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

