Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stake Lessened by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

