PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $45.12. 685,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 272,718 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

