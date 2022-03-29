Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

