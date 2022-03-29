Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $13.74 on Top Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $13.74 or 0.00029002 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $42.74 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.43 or 0.07178778 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,364.75 or 0.99993440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00056479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,170 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

