Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Down 55.8% in March

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the February 28th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PTRS stock remained flat at $$9.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 53,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Partners Bancorp (Get Rating)
Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.
