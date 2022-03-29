Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 883 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $184.44 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a PE ratio of 143.52, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,117 shares of company stock worth $28,702,415. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

