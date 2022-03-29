Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $348,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,306 shares of company stock worth $3,329,915 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.