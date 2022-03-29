Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 63.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $129.55 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.