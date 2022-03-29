Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 831 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 2.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

