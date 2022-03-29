PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Update

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the February 28th total of 264,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of PXGYF opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. PAX Global Technology has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

