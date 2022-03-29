Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PYCR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.19.

PYCR stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,011,000 after buying an additional 2,251,203 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $121,066,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $93,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,862,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,455,000 after buying an additional 884,399 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

