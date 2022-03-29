Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 1,840 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,361,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

