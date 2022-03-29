Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 270 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,597 shares of company stock worth $1,490,467 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.27 on Tuesday, hitting $229.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,001,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,314,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.05 and its 200-day moving average is $299.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $625.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

