Peak Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 1.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 104,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.94. The stock had a trading volume of 110,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.19. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

