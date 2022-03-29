Peak Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 355 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Adobe by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $16.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $466.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,308,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $470.91 and a 200-day moving average of $562.53. The company has a market capitalization of $220.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.08.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.