Pendle Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $507,435.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.19 or 0.07122266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,353.16 or 1.00042438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.