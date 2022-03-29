Pendragon (LON:PDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.60

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.60 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.20 ($0.37), with a volume of 7051563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

PDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 36 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £393.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.95.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

