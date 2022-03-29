pEOS Trading Down 19.9% This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 153.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, pEOS has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $32.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.28 or 0.07186468 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,862.16 or 1.00038369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047648 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

