PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.1% over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.25. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

