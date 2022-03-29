Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading 18.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $369.50 million and approximately $29.31 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.96 or 0.00010426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00107478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,475,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.