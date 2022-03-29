PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of CP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. 218,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

