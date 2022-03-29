PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.99. 15,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.70 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

