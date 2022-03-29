PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.98. 64,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $275.40.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

