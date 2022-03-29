PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.22. 6,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.05.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

