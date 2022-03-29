PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $512.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $517.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.88. The firm has a market cap of $481.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

