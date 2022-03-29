Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $822,267.08 and $18.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,725.15 or 0.99885169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00064091 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00301207 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00138131 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005449 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031103 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,047,168 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

