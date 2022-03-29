Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 226,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNGAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,171. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

