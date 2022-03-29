PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.60. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 1,392 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 223,600 shares of company stock valued at $983,246.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.