Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,212. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

