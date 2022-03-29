Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,212. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
