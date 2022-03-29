Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,638.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,000.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,184.25. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,518.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $76.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.