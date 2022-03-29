Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 10.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,638.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5,000.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,184.25. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,518.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
